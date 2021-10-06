DJ EQS-News: Construction of EuroEyes' New Flagship Clinic in Copenhagen Progressing Well Operation to Start in Early 2022

Construction of EuroEyes' New Flagship Clinic

in Copenhagen Progressing Well

Operation to Start in Early 2022

EuroEyes International Eye Clinic Limited (1846.HK), a leading global vision correction service provider, is pleased to announce that the Group commenced the construction work of its new flagship clinic in Copenhagen in August 2021. The preliminary construction work has been completed. The construction is expected to fully complete in January 2022. It is scheduled to start operation in early 2022. The new flagship eye clinic is located in Parken Stadium, which had been selected as one of the 12 host venues of UEFA Euro 2021. It had arranged to host three group stage matches, as well as a round of final 16 matches. As an almost 30-year landmark in Copenhagen, Parken Stadium is one of the most prominent sports buildings worldwide. The new flagship eye clinic, in substitution of the existing premises, is deployed to further strengthen EuroEyes' leading position in the Nordic region's vision correction industry. Meanwhile, the new flagship eye clinic offers spectacular views, showing the playing field of the main stadium of Copenhagen (Parken) from one of the examinations rooms. Dr. Jørn Slot Jørgensen, the Founder, Chairman and CEO of EuroEyes said, "With its prominent location in the city center and larger scale, the new flagship clinic will be a perfect addition to the Group's existing clinic network in Denmark. Our expansion in Copenhagen echoes to the flourishing demand for the Group's services in that region and brings new growth momentum to the Group's business. Looking ahead, EuroEyes will pay close attention to the market and actively tap on business opportunities arising from growing awareness of vision care. We will continue to identify ideal locations for the establishment of new clinics and further improve the utilization rate of the Group's existing surgical centres. We are confident that the two-pronged strategy will create greater value for our shareholders and accelerate the overall business growth of the Group. "

About EuroEyes International Eye Clinic Limited

EuroEyes was established in 1993 and is one of the leading brands in the vision correction industry that combines German ophthalmology excellence and over 25 years of experience with individualised customer care. EuroEyes is one of the few eye clinic groups with a far-reaching geographical coverage, with operations in Germany, Denmark and the PRC. The Group's vision correction services include (i) refractive laser surgery (which includes ReLEx smile and Femto LASIK); (ii) phakic lens (ICL) surgery; (iii) lens exchange surgery (which includes the monofocal and trifocal lens exchange surgery) and (iv) others (which include PRK/LASEK and ICRS implantation). File: Construction of EuroEyes' New Flagship Clinic in Copenhagen Progressing Well Operation to Start in Early 2022

