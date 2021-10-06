- (PLX AI) - Ambu shares are in for a tough day today after the company said last night it would not meet its guidance for the full year.
- • Ambu now expects 2020/21 organic revenue growth of approx. 16%, down from 17% previously, and EBIT margin of 8.5-9.0% instead of 10%
- • Total number of endoscopes sold was about 1.525 million units, where guidance was above 1.4 million units
- • Ambu investors should brace themselves for another rollercoaster ride for the shares, Sydbank said
- • Although Ambu exceeded its guidance on endoscope sales, the market already expected that number to be higher than 1.4 million, Sydbank said
- • The EBIT margin cut is the main disappointment, SEB said
- • EBIT consensus estimates should come down about 15% after this report, and there is risk of continued negative margin impacts on Ambu into the next year, SEB said
- • While the endoscope sales are 4% above company consensus, indicative Visualisation revenue implies a 1% miss, Bank of America says
- • This may mean analysts are expecting too much on the average selling price, which has been trending down due to an unfavorable mix, with more ENT/Urology scopes sold, which are lower priced, BofA said, reiterating an underperform recommendation on Ambu
