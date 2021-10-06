

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google Cloud announced Wednesday a strategic agreement with French technology company Thales (THLEF.PK) to co-develop a sovereign hyperscale cloud offering for France.



The jointly developed sovereign cloud offering will be operated by a joint company with Thales as the majority shareholder. It will meet the criteria of the French 'Trusted Cloud', defined by France's Information Systems Security Agency or ANSSI.



With the new offering, French companies and public sector organizations will benefit from all the power, security, flexibility, agility and sovereignty offered by the respective technologies of the two organizations.



Thales and Google Cloud offering will enable private and public sector organisations who need to meet the criteria for 'Trusted Cloud' to benefit from cloud computing services, in accordance with the country's sovereign cloud strategy.



Google Cloud's services will be enhanced and complemented with new innovations regularly.



