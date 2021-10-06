- (PLX AI) - GN Store Nord to acquire SteelSeries - a global pioneer in premium software-enabled gaming gear.
- • GN Store Nord acquiring SteelSeries at enterprise value DKK 8.0 billion from Axcel private equity
- • GN says gains a very strong position in the attractive upscale gaming gear market and expands its position in the premium audio market
- • Says SteelSeries will be a new growth engine to GN operating with its own identity, brand and execution strength while benefitting from the industry leading capabilities and track record of GN Audio
- • SteelSeries has 350 employees (of which 80 are software engineers) and has offices in Denmark, France, the U.S., China and Taiwan
- • In 2020, SteelSeries delivered pro forma revenue of DKK 2,175 million and an adj. EBITA margin of 13.3%
- • In H1 2021, SteelSeries delivered revenue of DKK 1,296 million and an adj. EBITA margin of 14.0%
