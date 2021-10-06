Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.10.2021
STRONG BUY! InnoCan Pharma meldet herausragende Studienergebnisse!
06.10.2021 | 08:04
Invesco Asia Trust Plc - First Interim Dividend

PR Newswire

London, October 5

Invesco Asia Trust plc

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

HEADLINE: First Interim Dividend

As per the dividend enhancement policy announced by the Company in August 2020, the Directors of Invesco Asia Trust plc are pleased to declare a first interim dividend of 7.7p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 April 2022.

The dividend represents 2% of the Company's NAV on the last business day of September 2021 and will be paid on 25 November 2021 to shareholders on the register on 5 November 2021. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 4 November 2021.

A second interim dividend for the year ending 30 April 2022 is expected to be paid in April 2022, representing 2% of the Company's NAV on the last business day of February 2022, giving a total distribution of approximately 4% of NAV over the year.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

6 October 2021

