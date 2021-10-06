- (PLX AI) - Bang & Olufsen Q1 EBIT DKK 7 million vs. estimate DKK 2 million.
- • Q1 revenue DKK 666 million vs. estimate DKK 606 million
- • Q1 free cash flow DKK 21 million
- • Q1 adjusted EBIT DKK 9 million
- • B&O maintains outlook unchanged, as analysts expected: Revenue DKK 2.9bn to DKK 3.1bn, EBIT margin before special items 2-4%, and Free cash flow DKK 0m to DKK 100m
- • Q1 adjusted EBIT margin 1.4%
- • Q1 gross margin 44.8%
- • Says component shortages remained a challenge and had a negative impact on both growth and margins
- • Says the company's sourcing team has continued to successfully secure components, but there are still longer delivery times on specific products - especially within the Staged category
