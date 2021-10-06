- (PLX AI) - Stolt-Nielsen Q3 revenue USD 580.9 million vs. estimate USD 533 million.
|Stolt-Nielsen Q3 Net Income USD 33.5 Million
|Stolt-Nielsen Limited Reports Unaudited Results For the Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2021
|LONDON, October 6, 2021 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) today reported unaudited results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021. The Company reported a third-quarter net profit...
|Stolt-Nielsen: Little contrasts in QoQ numbers should be expected
|28.09.
|Stolt-Nielsen Limited to Host a Video Conference to Present the Results for the Third Quarter of 2021
|02.09.
|Stolt-Nielsen Limited: Financial calendar
|STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED
|12,120
|+1,68 %