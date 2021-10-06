

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's factory orders data for August. Economists forecast orders to fall 2.1 percent on month, reversing a 3.4 percent rise in July.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the greenback, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1583 against the greenback, 129.46 against the yen, 0.8514 against the pound and 1.0770 against the franc as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de