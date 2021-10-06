- (PLX AI) - Fabege acquires SHH Bostad AB for SEK 800 million.
- • SHH is a real estate development company with a focus on residential and local authority properties
- • The acquisition will increase the development rights portfolio to the equivalent of approximately 10,000 homes, primarily in the Stockholm region
- • The two largest owners of SHH Bostad were Misha Moeremans d'Emaus (founder and former CEO) and Fastighets AB Balder, with approximately 31% and 21% of the shares respectively
