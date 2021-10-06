Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.10.2021
STRONG BUY! InnoCan Pharma meldet herausragende Studienergebnisse!
06.10.2021 | 08:31
Arix Bioscience PLC: Board Changes

DJ Board Changes

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Board Changes 06-Oct-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Arix Bioscience plc

Board Changes

LONDON, 6 October 2021: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or the "Company") (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces the following updates to its Board and Executive team:

-- Following six months as interim CEO, Robert Lyne has been appointed permanent Chief Executive Officer,effective immediately.

-- Sir Michael Bunbury will join the Board as Senior Independent Director, effective today.

-- Giles Kerr, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board's Audit Committee, will step down from theBoard on 15 October 2021, after four years of service.

Sir Michael Bunbury is an experienced director of listed and private investment and financial services companies. He was formerly the Chairman of HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited, BH Global Ltd and of JP Morgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc. He was a director of Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc, and of Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust plc. Sir Michael began his career in 1968 at Buckmaster & Moore, before joining Smith & Williamson, Investment Managers and Chartered Accountants, in 1974 as a Partner. He later served as director and chairman and was a consultant to the firm until 2017.

Peregrine Moncreiffe, Chairman of Arix, commented: "Rob has been an integral part of Arix since 2017 and over the past six months has demonstrated his strong leadership skills while acting as interim CEO. Together with the Board, I am pleased that Rob will continue in this role on a permanent basis and we look forward to continuing to work together. We are also delighted to welcome Sir Michael Bunbury to the Arix Board. Sir Michael's significant experience in the investment industry will be invaluable to Arix."

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Giles Kerr for the outstanding service and support he has shown to the Company over the last four years."

Sir Michael Bunbury, Senior Independent Director of Arix, commented: "I am delighted to be joining Arix, a leader in building and investing in high potential biotech companies developing innovative therapies for important unmet medical needs. It is an exciting time to be investing in the biotech sector as we have seen from the amazing response from the healthcare and biotech industries throughout the pandemic. I look forward to working with the Board and the management team to further build our portfolio for the benefit of patients and to generate superior returns for our shareholders."

[ENDS]

Enquiries

For more information on Arix, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc +44 (0) 20 7290 1050 ir@arixbioscience.com

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Manel Mateus +44 (0)20 8078 4357 optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BD045071 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      ARIX 
LEI Code:    213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  123655 
EQS News ID:  1238595 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238595&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 06, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
