Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: Quantum Exponential Group PLC APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: Address: 9th Floor, 16 Great Queen Street, London, WC2B 5DG Telephone: +44 203 434 2330 DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): 1. Martin Schwedler 2. Steven Metcalfe 3. Ian Pearson 4. Nigel McNair-Scott APPLICANT SECTOR: Financial Services DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: The Company intends to identify investment opportunities in the quantum technology sector primarily in the NATO allied countries. The Company has the ability to source deals in the US, Europe and Asia on an ad-hoc basis, provided the Investee Companies fit the investment parameters and rationale of Quantum Exponential. These investments include, but are not limited to, businesses in quantum communications, quantum sensing, quantum metrology and quantum computing software and components. Initially, the Company will not pursue investments in companies who make classical cyber security software which claims to be quantum resistant and companies who use quantum technologies in their product description without a scientific justification. The Company has identified over 175 start-ups which potentially meet their investment strategy with a focus on seed funding for start-ups with second stage funding plans in preparation. The Company will source potential investment opportunities directly and in conjunction with Notion Capital ("Notion"), one of Europe's leading tech VC investors who will refer early-stage quantum technology investment opportunities to the Company. Notion use a proprietary digital sourcing technology ("RISTA") which applies heuristics to signals from multiple public data sources and will augment these with the Company's internal data sets to identify those companies most suited to the Company's investment strategy. The founders of Quantum Exponential have developed excellent relationships with the UK Government's innovation funding programmes, and they are ready to support qualifying Investee Companies. Through such links, the Company will seek to encourage start-ups in certain countries to move to the UK. For each investee company, the Company intends to deploy initial capital, co-lead on that company's next funding round and provide expertise to its business operations and strategic plans. The Company will seek to achieve its investment objectives and strategy by taking an active approach in investments made in line with the Company's Investing Policy. NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: Novum Securities Limited NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: Ordinary shares of 0.001 pence each Number TBC SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): TBC SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: Name Current Shares Current % Shares on Admission Expected % on Admission David Williams 64,750,000 23.72% 64,750,000 TBC Martin Schwedler 32,000,000 11.72% 32,000,000 TBC Oberon Investments Limited1 25,650,000 9.39% 38,475,000 TBC Steven Metcalfe 19,500,000 7.14% 19,500,000 TBC Ian Pearson 17,500,000 6.45% 17,500,000 TBC 1. Shares held by discretionary clients of Oberon Investments Limited

www.quantumexp.co.uk

