Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Directorate Change

Fidelity Asian Values PLC ("the Company")

Appointment of a new non-executive director

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Sally Macdonald as a non-executive Director with effect from 1 January 2022. She will also serve as a member of the Management Engagement, Nomination and Audit Committees of the Board.

Ms Macdonald is a Non-Executive Director of JP Morgan Japanese Investment Trust and until her appointment with the Company, was Head of Asian Equities at Marlborough Fund Managers. She has more than thirty-five years' experience of financial markets, which includes almost thirty years as an Asian fund manager.

She has previously run the Asian desks for Sanwa, Lazard Brothers Asset Management, Canada Life, Morley (Aviva) and City of London Investment Group. During her career, she has been nominated for the Citywire Fund Manager of the Year, Investment Week Fund Manager of the Year, Lipper Citywire All Stars Asia ex Japan Fund Manager of the Year and Women in Investment Fund Manager of the Year awards.

Ms Macdonald is also a Trustee of a Myanmar charity, Helping the Burmese Delta.

There is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R in respect of Ms Macdonald. As at the date of this announcement, she has no beneficial interests in the ordinary shares of the Company.

Anna-Marie Davis

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Tel: 01737 837846

6 October 2021