- (PLX AI) - DFDS orders 100 electric trucks from Volvo.
- • Says this is Europe's largest heavy-duty electric truck order to date
- • New electric trucks to be deployed throughout DFDS' European logistics network during 2022 and 2023
- • Part of DFDS initiated for reducing CO2 emissions by 45% in 2030
- • The electric trucks can drive up to 300 km when fully charged and will be used for both short and long trips in DFDS' supply chain solutions
VOLVO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de