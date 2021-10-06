Vingroup

Vingroup: VinFast & Europe's AUTOBEST enter new strategic partnership



06-Oct-2021 / 08:30 CET/CEST



VinFast & Europe's AUTOBEST enter new strategic partnership HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 6 October 2021 - On Oct 1st 2021, VinFast Trading And Service Limited Liability Company and Europe's oldest automobile rating organization - AUTOBEST - officially announced a strategic partnership agreement, demonstrating their mutual commitment to accelerating the transition from internal combustion engine (ICE) cars to environmentally friendly electric vehicles in the European market. VF e36 - VinFast's electric SUV to be launched globally in 2022

AUTOBEST is an organization representing European consumsers' voices in the automotive field, capable of assisting VinFast in identifying customer needs and behavior in the local market. By entering the strategic partnership with VinFast, AUTOBEST will receive extended support to carry out its mission of transitioning from traditional ICE cars to electric vehicles, pushing forward the clean energy and sustainable mobility trend in Europe. For VinFast, the partnership with AUTOBEST affirms that Europe is one of the key markets in the company's global expansion strategy and that VinFast EV models can totally satisfy the standards in the world's most demanding automobile market. Cooperating with AUTOBEST will also allow VinFast more opportunities to participate in the organization's events and agendas, thereby rapidly promoting its presence in Europe. AUTOBEST Chairman Dan Vardie said: "We are amazed at the development of VinFast since its debut at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. In its return to Europe, VinFast has shown its vision, and clear strategy with a mission to promote smart electric car models in one of the most advanced markets in the world. We appreciate VinFast's approach when focusing on developing smart electric vehicles and expect VinFast to move deeper into the European market very soon." "With a strategy to develop a global smart electric car brand, VinFast always chooses to cooperate and connect with the world's leading organizations." - stated Tran Thi Hong Bich - CEO of VinFast Europe. "The strategic partnership with AUTOBEST is one of the first steps in VinFast's strategy of international cooperation and global expertise sharing. We are committed to providing smart electric cars with trendy and classy designs, in line with the development trends in the European and global markets." In 2018, VinFast first attended the prestigious Paris Motor Show and received the "A Star is Born" award from AUTOBEST. VinFast is the first winner of this award category, which is dedicated to newly established brands with impressive achievements in the automotive industry. After more than 2 years, VinFast has become one of the top automobile manufacturers in Vietnam, leading in all of its participating segments. This is a solid foundation for growing into a global smart electric car company. On March 24th 2021, VinFast officially received pre-orders for VF e34 - the very first smart electric car model in the Vietnamese market, with an outstanding battery subscription policy. Nearly 4,000 pre-orders for VF e34 had been placed within the first 12 hours. As scheduled, VinFast will officially launch its next smart electric vehicles in global markets including the US, Canada, Germany, France, and the Netherlands in 2022. VinFast's strategic partnership with AUTOBEST and participation in sustainable development projects reaffirm its consistent and well-thought-out strategy to connect with the most prestigious global organisations and to jointly build a greener, smarter and more sustainable world./. About AUTOBEST AUTOBEST is a leading European motoring media organization - representing 32 European countries. Founded in 2000, AUTOBEST has continuously created new trends and compelling movements in the industry. It is considered an organization that represents the views of Europeans in the automotive field, and influences 91% of vehicle purchases in Europe. In recent years, AUTOBEST has also been a pioneer in promoting the future of the electric vehicle industry, positioning and leading sustainable development trends. About VinFast VinFast is a member of Vingroup - the largest private conglomerate in Vietnam. VinFast is Vietnam's leading manufacturer of premium automobiles and the first Vietnamese automotive brand to launch in global markets. Established in 2017, VinFast's state-of-the-art, 90% automated manufacturing complex in northern Vietnam is one of the largest in Southeast Asia. Designed to be one of the world's leading smart electric mobility companies, VinFast currently produces several models of electric scooters and buses in Vietnam, and will launch three new electric SUVs - VF e34, VF e35 and VF e36 respectively of C, D and E classes - in Vietnam, North America and Europe in 2021 and 2022. Website: https://vinfastauto.com/vn_en Media contact: v.nammh@vingroup.net

