- (PLX AI) - GN Store Nord's acquisition of SteelSeries would likely be a positive catalyst for the company after yesterday's guidance downgrade, analysts at Nordea said.
- • GN slumped yesterday and is down almost 17% for the year after a guidance cut in its Hearing unit was worse than expected
- • Analysts at several Nordic brokers, including Nordea, cut their price targets on the stock
- • GN Hearing has no clear path for a comeback, but the SteelSeries acquisition would likely be a positive catalyst if it came to pass, Nordea said, reiterating a buy recommendation on GN shares
- • GN had no big triggers in the near term, except for the SteelSeries acquisition, Carnegie said, reiterating a hold recommendation on the stock
- • The good news is that GN Hearing should benefit from easy comparisons in 2022, while GN Audio continues to perform well, the analysts said
NORDEA BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de