DJ AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE (PR1E) AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Oct-2021 / 08:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE
DEALING DATE: 05/10/2021
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 25.7558
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 509000
CODE: PR1E
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1931974262 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1E Sequence No.: 123656 EQS News ID: 1238601 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238601&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 06, 2021 02:20 ET (06:20 GMT)