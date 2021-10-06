- (PLX AI) - Vestas shares fell more than 2% in early trading after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux cut their price target on the stock.
- • Kepler said it was increasingly concerned about Vestas margins onshore, as price increases are unlikely to compensate for inflation in input materials such as steel
- • Price target cut to DKK 280 from DKK 292 at Kepler, with buy reiterated
- • The full effects of the rising material prices will probably not be neutralized by Vestas, Kepler said
