Mittwoch, 06.10.2021
Aktienchance: (Noch-)Geheimtipp könnte bald Mainstream gehen
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Mantex Aktiebolag is removed (513/21)

On July 18, 2019, the shares and warrants in Mantex Aktiebolag (the "Company")
were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in
respect of the Company's financial situation. 

On August 6, 2021, the Company published its interim report for the second
quarter 2021 with information on the Company's financial situation. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status for the shares (MANTEX, ISIN code SE0009663339, order book ID 136007)
and warrants (MANTEX TO5, ISIN code SE0016148340, order book ID 229239 and
MANTEX TO6, ISIN code SE0016148365, order book ID 229240) in Mantex Aktiebolag
shall be removed with immediate effect. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone 
+ 46 8 405 70 50.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
