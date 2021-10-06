- (PLX AI) - Netcompany shares have underperformed peers recently, which prompted Danske Bank analysts to upgrade their recommendation to buy from hold.
- • Netcompany is down 18% since Aug. 23
- • Yesterday the company confirmed it is exploring an acquisition of Intrasoft International
- • The transaction could accelerate Netcompany's ambitions to take part in the digital transformation of Europe, especially in the public sector, Danske said
- • A deal could increase operational risks as Netcompany has no strong recent M&A history, but the market potential is set to grow materially as Europe is digitalizing, analysts said
- • Price target DKK 810 implies upside of 18%
