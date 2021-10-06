- (PLX AI) - Dustin shares were up 7.5% in early trading after the company significantly exceeded earnings estimates in its fiscal fourth quarter.
- • Q4 adjusted EBITA of SEK 229 million beat estimates of SEK 184 million, while Q4 revenue of SEK 5,105 million beat consensus of SEK 4,895 million
- • The strength is broad-based across line items and segments and the order book is intact, which is likely to lead to tangibly positive revisions in consensus, analysts at SEB said
- • A strong proposed dividend of SEK 2.21 per share is also positive news, the analysts said
DUSTIN GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de