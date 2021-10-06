DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE (CEU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Oct-2021 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE

DEALING DATE: 05/10/2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 277.5705

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9491979

CODE: CEU

ISIN: LU1681042609 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEU

