DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B (CW8U) AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Oct-2021 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B

DEALING DATE: 05/10/2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 458.0168

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 34294

CODE: CW8U

ISIN: LU1681043672 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CW8U Sequence No.: 123695 EQS News ID: 1238659 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

