AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR (USRI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Oct-2021 / 09:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR
DEALING DATE: 05/10/2021
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 83.4729
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 45019795
CODE: USRI
ISIN: LU1861136247 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USRI Sequence No.: 123712 EQS News ID: 1238676 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
