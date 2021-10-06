PV project developers can secure France's feed-in tariff without participating in tenders.From pv magazine France Barbara Pompili, the French minister of the ecological transition, took advantage of the inauguration of a 20.3 MW solar park on Oct. 4 in Essonne department, in the French region of Île-de-France, to comment on long-expected provisions to introduce a fixed feed-in tariff (FIT) for all PV systems up to 500 kW in size. The move could potentially change the French PV market, after several years of slow development. Pompili confirmed that rumors have been circulating about FIT levels ...

