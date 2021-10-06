Planned to be located in Dobaspet, Karnataka, the manufacturing facility will be Emmvee's second solar factory in the Indian State.From pv magazine India Karnataka-based solar manufacturer Emmvee, which currently owns and operates a 500 MW module production facility, is expanding its manufacturing capacity with the setting up of a 3 GW cell and module factory. The new manufacturing facility will be located in Dobaspet, in the Bengaluru district of Karnataka, marking Emmvee's second solar manufacturing investment in the state after its operational 500 MW factory. Emmvee has already signed a memorandum ...

