Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Signatur Fastigheter AB is updated (514/21)

On July 27, 2021, the shares in Signatur Fastigheter AB (the "Company") were given observation status on the grounds that Fastighets AB Trianon ("Trianon") had become the owner of shares representing more than three tenths of the voting rights in the Company, triggering a mandatory bid obligation under the Takeover rules for certain trading platforms issued by the Swedish Corporate Governance Board. On August 24, 2021, Trianon disclosed a mandatory bid offer to the other shareholders in the Company. The disclosure also stated that Trianon, if it would become owner of more than 90 percent of the shares in the Company, intended to commence a compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the Company and seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On September 21, 2021, Trianon issued a press release with information that it had achieved control of approximately 96.1 percent of the shares in the Company. On September 23, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that it, following a request from Trianon, had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application from the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares (SIGN B, ISIN code SE0013646924, order book ID 060687) in Signatur Fastigheter AB. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB