During FY21 BluGlass continued the transition from an equipment sales and licensing business to a direct-to-market components operation focused on rapidly expanding opportunities in the laser diode industry. While the launch of its first laser diodes has been delayed by reliability issues relating to third-party processing steps, management notes that the fund-raising activities this June and July should provide a cash runway through to initial customer revenues from laser diode sales.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...