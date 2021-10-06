

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat publishes Eurozone retail sales data for August. Sales are forecast to advance 0.8 percent on month, in contrast to the 2.3 percent decline posted in July.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the pound, it fell against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1554 against the greenback, 128.86 against the yen, 0.8520 against the pound and 1.0745 against the franc as of 4:55 am ET.



