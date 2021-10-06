Lombard Capital PLC - Statement re Extension of warrants

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

("Lombard" or the "Company")

Extension of warrants

The Directors of the Company wish to announce that the Company has extended the final date on which warrants already in issue can be exercised from 30 September 2021 to 30 September 2024.

The date extension enables the Company to continue to provide a mechanism for an equity-based capital injection in order to develop the numerous growth options in the property market in line with evolving opportunities that are being presented within the current Covid climate

As a result of this change the outstanding securities which are convertible in Ordinary shares in the Company are as follows:

Series 1 warrants, convertible into 1,250,000 ordinary shares at a price of 10p per share. These warrants can be converted any time up to 30 September 2024 .

. Series 2 warrants, convertible into 3,235,000 ordinary shares at a price of 10p per share. These warrants can be converted any time up to 30 September 2024 .

. Series 3 warrants, convertible into 6,500,000 ordinary shares at a price of 10p per share. These warrants can be converted any time up to 30 September 2024 .

. Share options granted to a former director, convertible into 350,000 ordinary shares at an exercise price 4½p per share. The share options are exercisable up to 1 December 2022 .

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Barry Fromson

Tel: 07311 616000

AQSE Corporate Adviser:

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited

Nick Michaels: 020 7251 3762