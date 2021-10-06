Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Aktienchance: (Noch-)Geheimtipp könnte bald Mainstream gehen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QG47 ISIN: GB00BSQXQ119 Ticker-Symbol: 9KD 
Stuttgart
06.10.21
08:04 Uhr
0,189 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.10.2021 | 11:16
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lombard Capital PLC - Statement re Extension of warrants

Lombard Capital PLC - Statement re Extension of warrants

PR Newswire

London, October 6

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

("Lombard" or the "Company")

Extension of warrants

The Directors of the Company wish to announce that the Company has extended the final date on which warrants already in issue can be exercised from 30 September 2021 to 30 September 2024.

The date extension enables the Company to continue to provide a mechanism for an equity-based capital injection in order to develop the numerous growth options in the property market in line with evolving opportunities that are being presented within the current Covid climate

As a result of this change the outstanding securities which are convertible in Ordinary shares in the Company are as follows:

  • Series 1 warrants, convertible into 1,250,000 ordinary shares at a price of 10p per share. These warrants can be converted any time up to 30 September 2024.
  • Series 2 warrants, convertible into 3,235,000 ordinary shares at a price of 10p per share. These warrants can be converted any time up to 30 September 2024.
  • Series 3 warrants, convertible into 6,500,000 ordinary shares at a price of 10p per share. These warrants can be converted any time up to 30 September 2024.
  • Share options granted to a former director, convertible into 350,000 ordinary shares at an exercise price 4½p per share. The share options are exercisable up to 1 December 2022.

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Barry Fromson

Tel: 07311 616000

AQSE Corporate Adviser:

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited

Nick Michaels: 020 7251 3762

LOMBARD CAPITAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.