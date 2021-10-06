- (PLX AI) - Grammer Q3 revenue EUR 432 million, down from EUR 462 million last year.
- • Q3 EBIT EUR -1.2 million, down from EUR 5.8 million last year
- • Earnings impacted by customer plant closures due to supply chain constraints for semiconductors as well as increased commodity prices
- • Expects challenging conditions to persist
- • Now sees FY operating EBIT of EUR 17-22 million, down from EUR 65 million previously
- • Keeps FY revenue guidance unchanged at EUR 1.8 billion
