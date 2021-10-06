

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks tumbled on Wednesday on concerns that rising inflationary pressures may force central banks to tighten policy sooner than expected.



Meanwhile, Eurozone retail sales rose less than expected in August, adding to worries over slowing growth.



The volume of retail sales rose 0.3 percent sequentially in the month, while in July it fell by a downwardly revised 2.6 percent, the European Union's statistics agency Eurostat said. Economists had forecast a 0.8 percent rise for August.



Separate data showed that German factory orders fell 7.7 percent on a monthly basis in August, reversing a revised 4.9 percent rise in July as supply bottlenecks affected makers of cars and carparts in particular.



The benchmark CAC 40 fell 122 points, or 1.9 percent, to 6,453 after rallying 1.5 percent on Tuesday.



Thales shares lost 2.2 percent as Google Cloud announced a strategic agreement with the French technology company to co-develop a sovereign hyperscale cloud offering for France.



