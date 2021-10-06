- (PLX AI) - Nordnet and Avanza continue to have solid growth outlooks, DNB analysts said, reiterating buy recommendations on both stocks.
- • Nordnet price target unchanged at SEK 190
- • Avanza price target raised to SEK 340 from SEK 330
- • Nordnet is primed for high growth in customers and savings, particularly outside Sweden, DNB said
- • Avanza customer growth and activity trends held up well in Q3, showing that concerns the pandemic earnings surge might be temporary were overdone, DNB said
- • Avanza is down 2.4% in late morning trading, with Nordnet down 1%
