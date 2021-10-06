Anzeige
06.10.2021 | 11:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in ADDvise Group AB at FNSE (515/21)

Lifting of Suspension

At Trading Venue FNSE

Issuer:     ADDvise Group AB, LEI: 549300C17TZXE1IEOA66          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instrument:   ADDV A SE0001306119                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous    The opening auction starts at 11.50 CEST followed by continuous
 trading from:  trading from 12.00 CEST, October 6, 2021.           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:    Order books have been flushed                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related     N/A                              
 instruments:                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact     Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50              
 details:    Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On October 6, 2021, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, in accordance with Chapter 11, Section
12 of the Securities Markets Act (2007:528), decided to halt the trading in the
shares of class A in ADDvise Group AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

With reference to the press release published by ADDvise Group AB on October 6,
2021 at 11.28 CEST, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the trading in the
shares shall be resumed. Nasdaq Stockholm AB will monitor the price development
and the trading in the shares and is prepared to decide on further
interventions to uphold an orderly trading in the instruments. Nasdaq Stockholm
AB also encourages trading members and participants to take relevant actions to
promote an orderly trading and to prevent trading that could be illicit. 

The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
