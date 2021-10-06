Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 partner with Sorare to be part of global NFT Fantasy Game

- Sorare and Bundesliga International sign a major NFT partnership for a Fantasy Game, that is playable with player items NFTs and video moments NFTs

- The partnership will allow the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 to expand the clubs' brands by reaching even more fans

- The partnership also sees Sorare launch within their fantasy game digital video NFTs to use as gaming items. From 2022, fans can use videos of the best plays from the Bundesliga season to use as gaming items in dedicated fantasy tournaments

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorare , the global fantasy football game, has today announced a partnership with Bundesliga International, a subsidiary of DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga, the organising body of Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2. Fans, collectors and fantasy football players globally will be able to freely play and trade with NFTs from the Bundesliga (first division) and Bundesliga 2 (second divison). Further details on the cooperation will be announced shortly.

The partnership represents a major milestone for Sorare as it announces its expansion of their fantasy game into the digital video Moments NFT space with the Bundesliga, home to world-class football clubs such as FC Bayern München, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayer 04 Leverkusen, among many others.

The Bundesliga is the second major football league to partner with Sorare, following Spain's LaLiga in September, and also follows the announcement of Sorare's $680m Series B funding round. With over 200 partnering clubs, Sorare is shaping the new era of online football fandom, where fans can experience football Moments and true connections like never before.

The partnership is a significant development for Bundesliga International as it moves further into the NFT world, highlighting the global interest in the fast-growing NFT space in football.

Robert Klein, CEO of DFL subsidiary Bundesliga International, says:

"We are delighted to be partners with such a dynamic and exciting company. NFTs are a digital technology of the future that should not be underestimated - especially in the sport sector. I am therefore convinced that this collaboration will give rise to further impulses. At the same time, Sorare will benefit from the appeal of one of the most popular sport brands."

Nicolas Julia, CEO and co-founder of Sorare added:

"Germany usually attracts the highest average attendance in football stadiums. It is football as it's meant to be, where fans engage with their favorite players and club each weekend. We're thrilled to allow Bundesliga fans in Germany and globally to come together online and to feel ownership of the sports they love.

The Bundesliga is one of the best leagues in the world, home to some of the most exciting clubs and footballers on earth. We are very proud to partner with them to launch our first NFT Moments - we are building the future of fandom together."

Sorare's combination of NFT technology with a global fantasy game is the leading next-gen offering within football, backed by football world cup champions including Gerard Piqué, Antoine Griezmann and André Schürrle. Through NFTs, Sorare is designing a collective and global fantasy football game where you can manage your favorite players, use your favorite moments of the season and hone your passion to earn prizes. Anyone, anywhere, can own their game on Sorare and build real-world connections, making fantasy a reality.

ABOUT SORARE

Founded in 2018, Sorare was created by football fans for football fans. Through blockchain digital collectibles and its global fantasy football, the company is on a mission to become 'the game within the game'.

Sorare is transforming online sports fandom and giving its community a new way to connect to the clubs and players that they love. The game in September had 170K Monthly Active Users across 180 countries. Based in Paris, Sorare is funded by a world-class team including Benchmark, Accel Partners, Headline, and footballers Gerard Piqué, Antoine Griezmann and André Schurrle.

See all licensed clubs on Sorare here .

Website - Linkedin - Twitter - Discord - Press Kit

ABOUT DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga

DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga is responsible for the organization and marketing of German professional football. It draws up the fixture lists - not only the schedule for all 612 Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 matches each season, but also for the Play-Offs and the Supercup - and handles the organizational side of player transfers. Furthermore, the 36 professional clubs have tasked the DFL with marketing the media rights to these matches nationally and worldwide on the best possible terms.

Bundesliga International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the DFL, markets the audiovisual media rights to the matches in the licensed leagues on behalf of the DFL for all platforms abroad, as well as the central sponsorship rights, trademark licenses and digital content of the Bundesliga.

NOTE TO EDITORS

A)How the fantasy game works:

In Sorare, users, called Managers, create lineups consisting of 5 players: a goalkeeper, a defender, a midfielder, a forward, and one other outfield player.

Managers enter these lineups in different tournaments, each with their own entry requirements such as the age of the players or the region their club plays in.

Based on the players' performance in real life games, all entered lineups get ranked against one another in a leaderboard. The higher a Manager's position in a leaderboard, the better the prizes they earn.

Players come in different scarcities: Each football player has 1000 Limited, 100 Rare, 10 Super Rare, and a single Unique. Managers compete against each other to collect on the Sorare Marketplace.

B)Additional statistics

Most followed players:

Kylian Mbappé : 138585 followers

Neymar : 90885 followers

Robert Lewandowski : 82824 followers

Most followed clubs:

Real Madrid : 146,601 followers

Liverpool : 111,394 followers

FC Bayern Munchen: 71,058 followers

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1653927/Sorare_Bundesliga.jpg