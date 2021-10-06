

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's consumer price inflation increased in September, mainly due to indices for vegetables and fruits, data released by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting & Statistics revealed on Wednesday.



Consumer prices rose 2.63 percent year-on-year in September, following 2.35 percent increase in August. Economists had forecast a 2.2 percent increase.



The indices for fuels and lubricants surged 24.88 percent due to a relatively lower comparison base and the index for transportation fees rose 15.94 percent due to the increase in airfares.



Excluding fruits, vegetables and energy, core consumer prices rose 1.74 percent in September.



On a monthly basis, the consumer price index gained 0.17 percent mainly because of fruits and eggs prices.



For the first three quarters of 2021, the CPI increased 1.74 percent over the same period of previous year.



Data showed that wholesale prices grew 0.03 percent monthly and grew 11.96 percent annually in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de