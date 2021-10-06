Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: LOIHDE PLC

NOTICE 6 OCTOBER 2021 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: LOIHDE PLC At the request of Loihde Plc, Loihde Plc's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from October 7, 2021. Trading code: LOIHDE Number of shares: 6 007 041 ISIN code: FI4000014238 Order book ID: 235794 Company Identity Number: 0747682-9 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table Mic code: FSME ICB Classification Industry: 10 Technology Super sector: 1010 Technology This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Alexander Corporate Finance Oy. For further information, please call Alexander Corporate Finance on +358 050 520 4098. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260