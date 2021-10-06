Apple -1.74% DanielLimper (TECHARTD): 06.10.2021: 10 ST. Absicherung gg. droh. Verluste!! (06.10. 10:19) >> mehr comments zu Apple: www.boerse-social.com/launch/aktie/apple_inc Johnson & Johnson -0.92% DanielLimper (DLWIAUST): 06.10.2021: 15 ST. Absicherung gg. droh. Verluste (06.10. 08:44) >> mehr comments zu Johnson & Johnson: www.boerse-social.com/launch/aktie/johnson_johnson Symrise -1.48% Fraita (WD2020): Heute neu in Depot Symrise mit 1,6% Gewichtung (06.10. 08:29) >> mehr comments zu Symrise: www.boerse-social.com/launch/aktie/symrise E.ON -1.59% DanielLimper (DLWIAUST): 06.10.2021: 99 ST. Gewinnmitnahme (06.10 ....Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
APPLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de