Freshworks Inc: Radisson Hotel Group Relies on Freshworks to Delight its Distributed Workforce with Exceptional IT Service

With nine distinctive brands and more than 1,600 hotels in operation and under development, Radisson Hotel Group is one of the largest hotel chains in the world. As part of its strategic five-year plan, the company is undertaking a digital transformation, in which a number of key functions are being unified in centres of excellence. One of those centres of excellence focuses on revenue management. The Revenue Systems Hub for the 560 EMEA hotels in operation is located in Madrid and selected Freshservice to manage the team's workflow more efficiently.

As the hospitality industry worldwide collectively adapted to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, Radisson Hotel Group's EMEA revenue management team was forced to quickly adapt their IT infrastructure to handle a nearly 100% remote workforce while they continue to provide their customers with an omnichannel information across third party hotel booking sites, their call center and website.

Benjamin Muratet, vice president of RevTech and Distribution at Radisson Hotel Group said, "Multiple IT systems are involved in optimizing the price and occupancy of hotels by presenting the right price to the right customer at the right time and through the right channel. My team receives forty to fifty service requests per day - from simple applications to technically complex challenges. We selected Freshservice to gain more real-time insight into the IT workload and also to better distribute the work."

The ease and automation of Freshservice enabled the Radisson Hotel Group team to view information in a structured and more complete manner, eliminating the need for emails and massively helped to reduce the turnaround time for employee service requests.

"Radisson Hotel Group's use of Freshworks technology is the embodiment of our 'Delight made easy' vision," said Prakash Ramamurthy, chief product officerof Freshworks. "The ease of use and flexibility of our products, right-sized to a customer's unique situation, is what we do best."

Benjamin Muratet concludes, "The emphasis is now on efficiency, even more than it was before. In addition, the team is working partially from the office as well as from home. If you want to organise the work well, transparency and structure is a prerequisite. Freshservice helps deliver that transparency. Our face-to-face work meetings are now used for strategic discussions, rather than to distribute the workload, which we now do in Freshservice."

