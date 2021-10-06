

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. ADP private payrolls data for September is scheduled for release at 8:15 am ET Wednesday.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the euro and the pound, it fell against the yen and the franc.



The greenback was worth 111.36 against the yen, 1.1538 against the euro, 1.3678 against the pound and 0.9293 against the franc at 8:10 am ET.



