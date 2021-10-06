Dual Clutch Transmission Market Size Worth $20.37 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 5.1%: The Insight Partners

PUNE, India, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new research study on "Dual Clutch Transmission Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Vehicle Segment, Forward Gears, and Geography," the market is projected to reach US$ 20,372.75 million by 2028 from US$ 12,576.10 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 13,424.5 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 22,525.7 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2028 Forecast Period 2020 - 2028 Base Year 2020 No. of Pages 170 No. Tables 61 No. of Charts & Figures 74 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Application, End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

The application of dual-clutch transmission is efficiently boosting the driving experience as it improves acceleration and offers smooth gear shifting. Hence, DCT is gradually being used in vehicles across developing economies such as China, India, and Brazil. Furthermore, the rising adoption of hybrid vehicles across the globe, coupled with the increasing integration of DCT, is expected to create attractive sales opportunities over the forecast period. Hybrid vehicles are designed for better fuel efficiency, minimum CO2 emissions, and more power. Heavy commercial vehicles obtain electrical energy generated from different sources, such as dual clutch transmission systems. Thus, they can conserve energy by shutting down the engine when the car is parked, idle, or when the electric motor's power is sufficient to drive the vehicle without assistance from the ICE. The integration of DCTs in vehicles offers better fuel economy than automatic transmissions and smoother performance than manual transmissions. As the DCTs shift smoothly and with a high degree of precision, they have often been preferred in the arena of performance. Therefore, DCTs are being integrated with HCVs, creating a huge opportunity for DCT manufacturers to design efficient DCTs.

In Europe, France is the hardest-hit country due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a sudden fall of customer demand in multiple industries, which severely affected European Union (EU) industries. At the same time, crises in multiple supply chains across various sectors occurred, including the automotive sector. Further, in April 2020, the new car registrations of major European markets had reached the lowest level since World War II. The crisis is mainly due to the low demand from the customer side. With the downturn in the production of vehicles, the Dual Clutch Transmission Market demand for dual clutch transmission reduced significantly in 2020. However, in 2021, with the relaxation of lockdowns and the start of vaccination drives, the automotive manufacturing activities have started again, and the raw materials are easily available.

Further, industrial production in the EU increased by 0.5% in April 2021 compared to the last year. Comparing April 2021 and April 2020, the production of motor vehicles increased by more than 400%, according to Eurostat Statistics data of June 2021. Thus, this will fuel the growth of the dual clutch transmission market in the region.

Mounting Demand for Class A/B Vehicles to Propel Dual Clutch Transmission Market Growth in Coming Years

The main benefits of dual clutch transmissions (DCTs) are a higher energy efficiency than automatic transmission systems with torque converters and the capability to fill the torque gap during gear shifts to allow seamless longitudinal acceleration profiles. Therefore, DCTs are viable alternatives to automated manual transmissions (AMTs). Significant clutch-slip energy losses occur during power-on gear shifts for vehicles equipped with engines that can generate considerable torque. As a result, DCTs need wet clutches for effective heat dissipation. However, with the rising demand for low-end cars such as hatchbacks, the Dual Clutch Transmission Market for the hot hatch is gaining traction. Hot hatches generate a considerable amount of power compared to their standard version cars, and DCTs are the OEMs transmission of choice. Hence, the concept of hot hatches is on the rise consistently, and so is the demand for faster shifting transmissions. Torque converters are a great choice with less space; however, enthusiasts in this category are demanding much faster-shifting DCTs. Thus, it is expected that with the rise in demand for hot hatches in the future, the need for DCTs is also set to increase.

Dual Clutch Transmission Market: Vehicle Segment A/B Overview

The vehicle segment A includes passenger vehicles such as cars and minibuses. These vehicles cannot carry more than eight people and generally fall under European category M1. This segment also includes several category N1 vehicles that have four or more seat capacity. The vehicle registration tax (VRT) rate is based on nitrogen oxide emissions and carbon dioxide emissions. The CO2 element of the tax for this vehicle category is calculated based on WLTP CO2 data for new Category A vehicles that include passenger cars and those vehicles that have formerly been registered using WLTP CO2 data.

Furthermore, the vehicle segment B includes different types of jeep-derived vans or car-derived vans. Regarding European Union (EU), the classification N1 vehicles generally falls under the Category B segment. The commercial vehicles and motor caravans do not surpass the weight of 3.5 tons to fit into this category. The M1 or N1 vehicles are being modified post-manufacture and have less than four-seat capacity. Some of the vehicles that fall under this segment are pick-ups, recovery vehicles, tippers, and similarly designed vehicles.

Dual Clutch Transmission Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Magna International Inc., Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, BorgWarner Inc., Daimler AG, Volkswagen AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, OC Oerlikon Management AG, Ricardo, Renault Group, and Hyundai Transys are among the key players that are profiled during Dual Clutch Transmission Market study. In addition to these players, several other essential market players were also studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global dual clutch transmission market and its ecosystem.

Lumax is planning for a dual clutch transmission gear shifter, which is understood to be cleared for the start of production. The Tata Altron automatic will be using a Schaeffler wet clutch dual clutch transmission. For 2022, Volkswagen Group is upgrading its venerable small sedans by adding some high-end features and enhancing the existing looks. Jetta GLI would be available with a seven-speed dual clutch automatic system.

