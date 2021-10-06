iPipeline a leading provider of low code no code content-enabled digital solutions and services to the financial services market today announced protection distributor Cavendish Online has launched its revised quote and apply system, powered by iPipeline's Consumer Apply technology, across its direct-to-consumer, advised and non-advised sales channels. Consumer Apply enables Cavendish Online to access direct-to-consumer products and analyse important market data.

Cavendish Online has also adopted iPipeline's unique online service and multi-product comparison platform, SolutionBuilder, across its advised and non-advised sales channels.

The integration is part of Cavendish Online's ambitious and rapid growth plan for 2021 and beyond, with targeted expansion amongst markets such as younger consumers, renters and gig workers, all of whom are underserved by current distribution channels. iPipeline uses innovative technology to empower advisers and all distribution channels to better engage and serve their customers.

Ian Teague, UK Group Managing Director at iPipeline, said: "We are pleased to be able to enter the direct-to-consumer market with our Consumer Apply technology through one of the most highly-respected and innovative technology-enabled distributors, Cavendish Online. They have big plans for growth, and our technology is the perfect solution to help them deliver protection sales, both advised and non-advised, at scale and profitably."

iPipeline offers insurers and distributors a range of technology to serve its customers more efficiently with greater data and MI. This includes distributor portals, SolutionBuilder and AssureWeb, which process approximately 50% of all UK intermediary sales, while its SSG Digital Platform has processed more than 3.7 million policies across protection, savings, and investments and currently processes more than 30% of UK new protection policies.

John Nelmes, Marketing Director at Cavendish Online said: "We have ambitious plans for rapid growth and need a market-leading technology provider to help us continue to deliver innovation across all of our protection distribution channels. Our ability to build flexible and tailor-made protection journeys, including quote and apply, is an essential part of ensuring the smoothest customer journey possible. It will allow us to scale while offering customers the best value solutions."

