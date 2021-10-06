SaaS go-to-market expert to lead Snow's sales organization, accelerate growth

Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence, today announced David Pieterse has been named Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Pieterse will oversee Snow's global sales organization, reporting into President and CEO Vishal Rao. The announcement follows the company's recent debut of Snow Atlas, the first integrated platform built from the ground up to help organizations discover, monitor and optimize their technology investments, both on-premises and in the cloud.

"When we announced Snow Atlas, our innovative cloud-native platform, we knew it was just one step on our journey to enable organizations to realize the full potential of technology intelligence. With David joining Snow, this is another significant step on that journey, and we are fortunate to bring in a leader of his caliber and passion for customers," said Rao. "David's customer-centric approach and significant multi-segment, digital and SaaS experience is invaluable to Snow and our customers. With his truly global perspective, I'm excited to have David join the team and be an integral part of Snow's evolution as a SaaS leader."

Pieterse brings more than 20 years of experience as a global software sales leader to Snow. Pieterse has worked for market-leading software organizations across three continents, including Cloudera and Hewlett Packard. He has extensive experience in customer and product led companies with a focus on accelerating SaaS adoption and next generation go-to market digital experience. He was most recently Senior Vice President of global revenue at Kong Inc. He will be based in the U.S.

"I am excited to join a company that understands the value it delivers to organizations, is determinedly focused on value creation for its customers and partners, and is uniquely positioned to disrupt its industry space," said Pieterse. "With the recent debut of its SaaS platform and increased investment into product development, this is a very exciting time to join Snow. I look forward to building on the current momentum and collaborating with the entire Snow team to bring the power of technology intelligence to organizations around the world."

