Signant Health Announces Enhancements to SmartSignals RTSM Platform

New dashboards and data visualization features prepare clinical research sponsors and sites for increasingly complex clinical trials

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health, the leader in evidence generation for modern clinical trials, announced today the launch of key enhancements to its SmartSignals Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM) solution. Enhanced functionalities include new dashboards, contemporary interface designs, enhanced reporting, and improvements to self-service user management. This release will further enable the evolving clinical research landscape in which trials are growing in size and complexity, as well as becoming increasingly decentralized.

This is the company's first step of their phased strategy to modernize users' experience while enabling more efficient workflows and accelerating go-live processes. The new dashboard features on-demand KPIs as well as a map of global sites with metrics and quick references to critical study data. The new visualization features provide sponsors and study teams easy access to detailed, real-time insights, improving their overall visibility into study progress and guiding data-driven actions.

The product enhancements build upon the company's rich heritage in randomization and study supply management. SmartSignals RTSM already has an agile delivery model that accelerates system deployment in just one to four weeks and accommodates rapid protocol amendments. Dynamic inventory algorithms - combined with the ability to integrate with clinical supply management systems - enables SmartSignals RTSM to maximize supply efficiencies across a compound or program. Signant believes these algorithms are a market differentiator in the RTSM space.

"We recognize how quickly the life sciences industry is changing and are committed to helping our customers meet new challenges by continuously optimizing the solutions they rely on for efficient clinical trial operations," said Sanjiv Waghmare, Signant's chief product officer. "Our user-focused RTSM enhancements will prepare sponsors, CROs, and sites for the complexities inherent in the new era of clinical research."

Waghmare indicated that later releases this year will include advanced audit trail reporting capabilities and simplified site management features to create an even more intuitive, efficient, and data-rich experience.

About Signant Health

Signant Health is the evidence generation company. We are focused on leveraging software, deep therapeutic and scientific knowledge, and operational expertise to consistently generate quality evidence for clinical studies across traditional, virtual, and hybrid trial models. For more than 20 years, over 400 sponsors and CROs of all sizes - including all of Top 20 pharma - have trusted Signant Health solutions for remote and site-based eCOA, eConsent, RTSM, supply chain management, and data quality analytics. Learn more at www.signanthealth.com.

