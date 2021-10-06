Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.10.2021
WKN: 878841 ISIN: US17275R1023 Ticker-Symbol: CIS 
06.10.2021 | 15:04
Wasabi Technologies Adds Cisco Systems' Roger Biscay to Board of Directors

Cloud storage pioneer welcomes global financial markets leader to help guide the company's next phase of growth

BOSTON, Mass., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, today announced that global financial markets leader Roger Biscay has been appointed to its Board of Directors to help guide the company's next phase of growth. Biscay, the Senior Vice President and Corporate Treasurer of Cisco Systems, holds over 20 years of diverse leadership experience driving strategy, organizational planning, financial management, and compliance across high-tech public and private companies and non-profit organizations.

Wasabi Logo

In his role with Cisco, Biscay leads a 1,000+ person multidisciplinary team across 90 countries overseeing global investments, corporate finance, foreign exchange, cash management, global risk management, and business resiliency. He is also responsible for technology architectures and standards, physical safety and security, incident management, and Sarbanes-Oxley controls and compliance governance for his organization.

"Roger brings unparalleled financial and international business acumen to our Board of Directors at a critical point in our company's strategic growth," said Wasabi CEO David Friend. "Roger's years of experience in global markets arms us with crucial expertise as we move aggressively into international markets and execute on our vision of becoming a worldwide leader in cloud storage."

Throughout his career, Biscay has led key strategic initiatives to maximize shareholder value, including optimizing liquidity management, balancing multi-asset class portfolio risks and returns, and developing programs to return capital to shareholders. He played an important Board leadership role in Data Frameworks' acquisition by Dell Technologies in 2018, and Digital Music Group's IPO in 2006. Prior to joining Cisco in 1999, Biscay held senior financial markets positions in fixed income, equity, foreign exchange and derivatives with major global financial institutions including the Royal Bank of Canada and Banque Paribas.

"Wasabi is one of the most exciting and high-growth companies not just in the booming cloud storage market, but across all of enterprise technology," said Biscay. "Working with the company's exceptional leadership team to help guide its continued market prominence in the years ahead is a once-in-a lifetime opportunity."

About Wasabi Technologies:

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an unlimited amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology's fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured nearly $275 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston.

Follow and connect with Wasabi on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and our blog.

Media Contact
Kaley Carpenter
Inkhouse for Wasabi
wasabi@inkhouse.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/525079/Wasabi_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
