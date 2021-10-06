Kuick Research: Cell Therapy Market Sales Size To Surpass USD 45 Billion By 2028

Increasing Cell Therapy Approval Along With More Than 1500 Therapies In Clinical Trials To Drive Global Cell Therapy Market Says Kuick Research

NEW DELHI, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Global Cell Therapy Market Outlook, Patent & Clinical Trials Insight 2028" Report Highlights:

Global Cell Therapy Market Opportunity: > USD 45 Billion

Cell Therapy Clinical Trial Insight by Indication, Company and Country

Insight On More than 1600 Cell Therapies in Clinical Trials

Clinical & Commercial Insight On 32 Cell Therapies Available in Market

Dosage & Pricing Insight By Country & Region

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Global market & Clinical Trials

Price & Product Insight By Region/Country

Download Report:

https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-global-cell-therapy-therapies-stem-cell-treatment-drugs-drug-companies-market-size-sales-share-forecast-growth-industry-cancer-clinical-trials-development-allogeneic

The potential to directly alter the human genes was first recognized about 50 years ago. Since then, advancement in the scientific knowledge has led to the development of new era of therapies for patients. The increased understanding of the biological mechanisms underlying human diseases has created new promising opportunities for the development of new targeted therapies in their management. The targeted therapies works by targeting the genes/proteins which are critical for the progression of disease, thus overcoming the limitations to already approved therapies.

Nowadays, cell therapies have gained a lot of interest in the management of several diseases including cancer and cardiovascular diseases. In cell therapy, there is introduction of new cells into the patient's body to grow, replace or repair damaged tissue in order to treat the disease. As of now, researchers have utilized a wide range of cells including stem cells, lymphocytes, dendritic cells, and pancreatic islet cells. Till now, a cocktail of cell therapy products have been approved for use in clinics which have shown high adoption rates in the market, thus driving the growth of global cell therapy market.

As per therapeutic condition, the market is mainly dominated by cancer cell therapy product which is mainly attributed to the increase in prevalence of cancer and the approval of CAR T-cell therapy products. Currently, two CAR T-cell products are available in market which has shown high penetration rates in the market since its approval. The promising results have encouraged the development of robust pipeline of CAR T-cell products in management of wide range of cancers, which are expected to gain approval in next few years. As per therapy insights, the autologous cell therapy market is expected to dominate during forecast period. His is mainly due to the several advantages associated with autologous transplants such as easy availability, no need for HLA-matching, lower risk of complications and no necessity of immunosuppressive therapy. In addition, autologous therapies are affordable when compared to allogeneic therapies which can be further attributed to segment growth.

Despite the promising results, the high of cell therapy limits its bioavailability to large population, thus hindering the growth of market. Moreover, the market will be affected by the lack of trained workforce to operate complex instruments, such as flow-cytometers and multi-mode readers. In spite of this, the extensive efforts of researchers has led to the development of robust clinical pipeline of drugs which are expected to gain approval during forecast period, thus boosting the growth of market.

The global cell therapy market is expected to witness high growth rates during the forecast period attributing mainly to the increase in prevalence of cancers and other cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, key players in the market are strategically partnering and collaborating to expand the product portfolio and geographical presence of the company. Amid region, North America dominated the global cell therapy which is mainly credited to the growing number of research and development activities, presence of large pharmaceutical sector and high adoption rates of already approved therapies. Other regions such as Europe, Asia-Pacific are also expected to grow at high rates due to increase in prevalence of disorders and rising awareness among the population.

Contact:

Neeraj Chawla

Research Head

+91-981410366

neeraj@kuickresearch.com

https://www.kuickresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245952/Kuick_Research_Logo.jpg