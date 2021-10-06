Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Aktienchance: (Noch-)Geheimtipp könnte bald Mainstream gehen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907441 ISIN: LV0000100501 Ticker-Symbol: UU4 
Frankfurt
06.10.21
08:01 Uhr
9,040 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
OLAINFARM AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OLAINFARM AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,9809,54015:31
GlobeNewswire
06.10.2021 | 15:05
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Riga: Suspension of trading with AS "Olainfarm" shares will take place on October 14, 2021

Nasdaq Riga decided on October 6, 2021 to suspend trading with AS "Olainfarm"
(OLF1R, ISIN code: LV0000100501) shares with the start of October 14, 2021
trading session. 

The decision was made based on the request of the company, asking to suspend
the trading in its shares due to the extraordinary shareholders' meeting
scheduled on October 14, 2021 with the draft decision on delisting shares form
the regulated market. The company requests the suspension of trading until the
information on the course of extraordinary shareholders' meeting and the
adopted decisions will be made public. 

The decision to resume trading will be announced separately.


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
OLAINFARM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.