Nasdaq Riga: Suspension of trading with AS "Olainfarm" shares will take place on October 14, 2021

Nasdaq Riga decided on October 6, 2021 to suspend trading with AS "Olainfarm" (OLF1R, ISIN code: LV0000100501) shares with the start of October 14, 2021 trading session. The decision was made based on the request of the company, asking to suspend the trading in its shares due to the extraordinary shareholders' meeting scheduled on October 14, 2021 with the draft decision on delisting shares form the regulated market. The company requests the suspension of trading until the information on the course of extraordinary shareholders' meeting and the adopted decisions will be made public. The decision to resume trading will be announced separately. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.