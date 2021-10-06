HONG KONG, Oct 6, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Communications Association of Hong Kong (CAHK) has expressed positive support to the Chief Executive's 2021 Policy Address, in particular its new initiatives on Smart City as highlighted under the "Building a Liveable City".We welcome the Hong Kong SAR (HKSAR) Government's plan to release more 5G spectrum by the end of October 2021 to meet the needs of various 5G services in terms of speed, capacity and coverage, it is fundamental to meeting the ever-increasing demand for data services.On the promotion of 5G application, we note from the Policy Address that the HKSAR Government launched the Subsidy Scheme for Encouraging Early Deployment of 5G, subsidise more sectors to boost efficiency and productivity by adopting innovative 5G applications such as telemedicine, distance maintenance support and real-time safety monitoring in construction sites.All these encouraging initiatives are welcomed by us and the industry. These initiatives will facilitate the implementation of the HKSAR Government's Smart City blueprint, and anticipate a more prosperous future of innovation and technology, accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises in different sectors.About Communications Association of Hong KongCAHK is a non-profit making organisation incorporated in Hong Kong on 27 May 1983 following the announcement of deregulation of local communication products and services. It is the association for Hong Kong's communications industries, with responsibilities across broadcasting, wireline and wireless communications, and other sectors in information communications technology.For more information, please visit: www.cahk.hkThis press release is distributed by Communications Association of Hong Kong.For enquiries, please contact:Communications Association of Hong Kong)Name: Mrs. Irene Kwok, ManagerTel: (852) 2504 2732Fax: (852) 2504 2752Email: info@cahk.hkSource: Communications Association of Hong KongCopyright 2021 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.