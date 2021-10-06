Munich (ots) -AEM Electrolyser pioneer Enapter is building on the success of its compact green hydrogen generators with orders now open for its megawatt-scale AEM Multicore electrolyser.Exhibiting at Intersolar, Enapter plans to bring the AEM Multicore to market in 2022, enabling low-cost, highly flexible and reliable green hydrogen production for larger-scale applications.Enapter already provides more than 70 integrators and project developers in 40 countries with its patented AEM (Anion Exchange Membrane) Electrolysers, which are standardised but flexible in implementation for applications from energy storage, power-to-X, mobility and more.It focuses on plug-&-play electrolysers that allow integrators to quickly deploy green hydrogen production with easy installation and simple software integration. These hardware/software hybrids allow real-time monitoring and control of hydrogen production with mobile and web apps, while the Energy Management System Toolkit enables the simple planning, integration and automated control of energy generation, storage and transmission for any energy device or energy system.Enapter will be exhibiting at booth B6.360 from October 6-8; walk-ins are welcome, and to arrange meetings, please contact our business development team via info@enapter.com.About EnapterEnapter is an award-winning energy technology company producing highly efficient hydrogen generators to replace fossil fuels. Its patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology allows for the mass production of low-cost, plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen at any scale. The modular systems are used in 40 countries in sectors like energy, mobility, industry, heating and telecommunications. Enapter has offices in Italy, Germany, Thailand and Russia.Learn more at https://www.enapter.com/.Download the Enapter press kit here (https://www.enapter.com/groundbreaking).Pressekontakt:Martin Jendrischik: mjendrischik@external.enapter.com +49 151 2391 5780Original-Content von: Enapter, übermittelt durch news aktuellOriginalmeldung: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/141764/5039542