Nexa3D strengthens focus on thought leadership with new key appointment

Goehrke to drive commitment in strategic positioning, ecosystem development, and communications

Nexa3D, known for ultrafast polymer 3D printing, has created a new position to continue to push forward in strategic additive manufacturing leadership, appointing industry expert Sarah Goehrke as the new Senior Director, Strategic Communications and Ecosystems. Goehrke will spearhead Nexa3D's strategic efforts to position the company both as a leader in 3D printing for production and at the forefront of AM thought leadership.

In this new role, Goehrke will align internal strategies with external communications, as well as provide strategic direction for industry-wide collaboration, workforce development, and sustainability efforts. Goehrke will head Nexa3D's involvement in trade organizations, craft messaging, and develop industry event approaches. She will also contribute to the newly launched Nexa Level magazine series, featuring exclusive expertise from industry innovators and members of the Nexa3D team, and will build partner cooperation with the new full-scale additive manufacturing customer center, NEXTFACTORY, recently announced with partner Henkel.

"I am grateful that Sarah Goehrke has joined Nexa3D and very excited to partner and collaborate with her to accelerate the impact that additive manufacturing can make on humanity and the planet," said Avi Reichental, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Nexa3D. "I have known Sarah for some time now, and greatly admire her strategic insights, deep industry connections, and the significant impact she is having, as a Wi3DP leader, on the transformation of our industry to more closely mirror our society. The entire Nexa3D team is thrilled to have a kindred spirit of the caliber of Sarah join with us together, we are doing the best work of our lives advancing sustainable manufacturing for a better future."

Goehrke has been well known throughout the 3D printing industry for her previous work as a media leader since 2014. As the editorial head for two of the foremost industry-specific publications serving three years each as Editor-in-Chief of 3DPrint.com and as Managing Editor of Fabbaloo Goehrke established a reputation for thoughtful and accessible industry insights. She founded independent AM-focused editorial services company Additive Integrity in 2018, creating content and offering strategic consultation for more than two dozen clients across all sectors of the global AM industry. Goehrke has contributed to publications including Forbes.com, 3dpbm, and All3DP. She has also been an in-demand speaker and thought leader, keynoting from Ohio to Taiwan and moderating dozens of panels as the world pivoted to the virtual realm.

On the Board of Directors at Women in 3D Printing since 2018, Goehrke has also become entrenched in the future of the AM workforce. She created the nonprofit's Diversity for AM report series in 2018 and has worked with Wi3DP leadership to expand the organizational focus beyond its foundations in gender parity. In 2021, she created the role of Director of DEI Initiatives at Wi3DP, and will continue leading diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in a volunteer capacity going forward. She serves as well on the executive committee of the TIPE 3D Printing conference by Women in 3D Printing, and will return for the second annual event this January as the People track leader.

It is this wide-based insider knowledge of the industry and hands-on experience that Goehrke brings now to Nexa3D.

"I've known Avi and the Nexa3D team for some years now and have always been impressed by both the technology and the genuine interest across the board in working toward an actually better world," Goehrke said. "When the opportunity arose to join Nexa3D and help drive a more sustainable manufacturing future, equitable workplace, and targeted communications strategy, it was an easy decision. I'm thrilled to more directly work in this industry and couldn't have chosen a better team or technology suite to work with."

The Nexa3D team continues to expand, with open roles across many different disciplines. With more than $64 million in funding closed as of July 2021, Nexa3D is positioned to bolster its manufacturing operations to fulfill growing customer demand, scale commercial activities globally, expand customer acquisition, and grow its reseller channel. To view Nexa3D's available roles or to apply, visit https://nexa3d.com/careers/.

About Nexa3D

Nexa3D is passionate about digitizing supply chain sustainably. The company makes ultrafast polymer 3D printers, that deliver 20X productivity advantage, affordable for professionals and businesses of all sizes. The company partners with world-class material suppliers to unlock the full potential of additively manufactured polymers for volume production. The company makes automated software tools that optimize the entire production cycle workflow using process interplay algorithms that ensure part performance and production consistency, while reducing waste, energy, and carbon footprints. For more information, please visit www.nexa3d.com.

