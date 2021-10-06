Hypersonic Technology Market to Reach $12.18 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 9.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in number of territorial conflicts and advent of new technologies drive the global hypersonic technology market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Hypersonic Technology Market by Launch Mode (Air Launched, Surface Launched, and Subsea Launched), End User (Military, Air Force, Navy, and Space), and Type (Hypersonic Glide Vehicle, Hypersonic Cruise Missile, and Hypersonic Spaceplanes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". As per the report, the global hypersonic technology industry was pegged at $4.98 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $12.18 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Report (290 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14004

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in number of territorial conflicts and surge in developments about deployment of hypersonic technologies have boosted the global hypersonic technology market. However, challenges in material development and testing of hypersonic technologies hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in expenses in the defense sector and development in scramjet technology would open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic led to severe economic situations across the globe, which negatively affected the deployment of high investment technologies including hypersonic technology.

Moreover, the deployment of this technology in the defense sector was put on hold due to a disrupted supply chain and challenges in the procurement of materials.

However, the demand for hypersonic technology is expected to attract investments during the post-pandemic period.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14004

The air launched segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By launch mode, the air launched segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global hypersonic technology market, due to high demand for air-launched combat hypersonic technologies for military operations. The report also includes analysis of the segments such as surface-launched and subsea launched.

The air force segment held the lion's share

By end user, the air force segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global hypersonic technology market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period, due to rise in developments in the production of hypersonic technologies for the air force. The report includes an analysis of other segments such as military, navy, and space.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14004

North America to portray the highest CAGR by 2030

By region, the market across North America is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, due to rise in R&D activities, technological advancements by market players, and adoption of innovative technologies in making the hypersonic technology reliable, precise, and efficient. However, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, contributing around one-third of the global hypersonic technology market, owing to increase in investments by countries such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, and others.

Major market players

BAE Systems plc

Hermeus Corp.

Dynetics, Inc.

MBDA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

The Boeing Company

Reaction Engines

Velontra

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/14004

Similar Reports We Have on Defense Industry:

Hypersonic Precision Guided Munition Market by Type (Autonomous, and Semi-Autonomous), by Product (Tactical Missiles, Guided Rockets, Guided Ammunition, and Loitering Munition), by Technology (Infrared, Semi Active Laser, Inertial Navigation System (INS), Global Positioning System (GPS), Radar Homing, Anti-Radiation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.

Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market by Application (Defense, Scientific Research, Commercial, and Others), by Size (Small, Medium, Large, and Extra Large), by Modes of Operation (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Mine Counter Measures (MCM), Anti-Submarine Warfare, Oil & Gas Explorations, Oceanology Data Mapping, and Others), and by Payload (Sidescan Sonar, Towed Array, Dipping Sonar, Mini Autonomous Underwater Vehicle, Expandable Mine Neutralizers, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Geotechnical Seabed Data Collector, and Underway Water Column Profilers) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2030.

Surface to Air Missiles Market by Launch Type (Vehicle Launched and Shoulder Launched), by Product (High Altitude Missile, Hollow Missile, and Low Altitude Missile), by Application (Fighting, Air Defense, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg